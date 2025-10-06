Reworked the upgrade system to make it more streamlined and easier to manage.

Added 500 starting coins. Each mid-level boss now drops 50 coins, and the final boss drops 100 coins.

Note:

I’m not entirely sure about the cost scaling of the entire system. I don’t want it to feel too grindy, so the upgrade costs are relatively low for now. Please keep in mind that players are meant to fully upgrade everything over the course of the entire campaign, not just the levels currently available.

Added a Trait system. Players can choose from several “presets” that modify various character attributes. Each trait comes with both a positive and a negative aspect.

Added Deletion Coin. This coin allows the player to remove an equipped skill. A skill can only be removed while the upgrade screen is open. The removed skill is also banned from appearing in the upgrade pool for the rest of the run.

If you’d prefer the removed skill to remain available in the upgrade pool, please let me know.