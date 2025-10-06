 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20269694 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update:

1. New achievements related to Beldjuga fishing have been added.

2. New crafting recipes are now available, which you can unlock as rewards for completing achievements.

3. You can now select the color of the flashlight's glow available for both event and donation models to customize your lighting according to your preferences.

4. The test parameters for the following rods have been reduced: Crestline TH Series, LC Gavial, Water Tamer H - I Series.

5. The game engine has been updated - improving performance and compatibility with modern systems.

6. The issue where grass sometimes did not appear on certain locations has been fixed.

7. Other interface, localization, and headlamp behavior-related bugs in different conditions have been addressed.

