6 October 2025 Build 20269631 Edited 6 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all,

I've pushed a small patch today in relation to a recently discovered security vulnerability in all versions of the Unity game engine. This is a proactive fix that will ensure Hollowbody is not at risk by this vulnerability.

You can learn more at the official Unity announcement here.

Thanks for all of your support! I have a much more significant update coming this month with some requested fixes and features. So keep your eyes peeled :)

