I've pushed a small patch today in relation to a recently discovered security vulnerability in all versions of the Unity game engine. This is a proactive fix that will ensure Hollowbody is not at risk by this vulnerability.
You can learn more at the official Unity announcement here.
Thanks for all of your support! I have a much more significant update coming this month with some requested fixes and features. So keep your eyes peeled :)
