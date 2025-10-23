Hello everyone!

We are thrilled to announce that Twins & Dreams is now officially released on Steam! After months of development, player feedback, and excitement from our demo, the full version of our dreamlike puzzle adventure is finally here.

🗝 About the Game:

Twins & Dreams is a unique 2D puzzle game where you control two characters who move in the same direction at the same time. Every move counts as you solve clever, grid-based puzzles, outsmart ghostly enemies, and explore a mysterious dream world full of surprises.

✨ Key Features:

Control two dreamers simultaneously with intuitive, dual-movement gameplay

Solve puzzles that challenge both your logic and creativity

Encounter dreamlike creatures, ghost hunters, portals, and tricky obstacles

Experience a colorful, hand-crafted world filled with atmosphere and charm

Relax with immersive visuals and peaceful dreamlike sound design

💫 Launch Celebration:

To celebrate our launch, Twins & Dreams is available with special release discounts for a limited time. It is the perfect opportunity to begin your journey into the dream world.

🛒 Play, Solve, and Dream:

Step into Twins & Dreams today, guide both dreamers through their mysterious journey, and see if you can reach the final red button.

Your support and feedback mean the world to us. If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a review to help more dreamers discover it.

Thank you for being part of our journey.

See you in the dream world!

👉 Play now and take advantage of the launch discount before it ends!