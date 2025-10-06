 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20269515 Edited 6 October 2025 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added parameters with launch options:

    • "-windowed" to launch the game in windowed mode (Alt+Enter switches between windowed and fullscreen),

    • "-invertMouse" to invert the mouse (and the controller's right stick), followed by "x" to invert the X axis, "y" to invert the Y axis, or "x y" to invert both axes (for example, "-invertMouse x y" to invert both axes).

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3939012
