Added parameters with launch options:
"-windowed" to launch the game in windowed mode (Alt+Enter switches between windowed and fullscreen),
"-invertMouse" to invert the mouse (and the controller's right stick), followed by "x" to invert the X axis, "y" to invert the Y axis, or "x y" to invert both axes (for example, "-invertMouse x y" to invert both axes).
B-Line 1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Linux 64-bit Depot 3939012
Changed files in this update