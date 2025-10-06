Titan Isles v1.0.35 hotfix is now live!

Fixed issue preventing some profiles from loading.

This also includes all the great new content and fixes for those who missed 1.0.33:

Fixed an issue where some enemies could get stuck

Added LCK tablet position options, improved performance and fixed various issues

Added content to the screens in the Clouds Edge bar

Improved player damage detection when behind fog walls

Improved laser targeting (damage and accuracy) on Trident Titan Boss

Fixed VOIP and progression issues when playing in cross-play (Between Quest and Steam)

Fixed weapons disappearing when entering fog walls

Improved player height calibration

Added difficulty info to options panel

Fixed target counter in City Shootout Target Race

Adjusted cosmetic chip costs to balance around New Game + and currency collection increases

Fixed issues found when joining a game during the final Titan battle

Improved Blink weapon balancing and lock-on accuracy

Quest: Added toggle in Graphics options to enable rendering full eye buffer (for system video recordings)

Note: The following fixes were present on Steam v1.0.31 and now in Quest v1.0.33

Added Slippy and Grippy labels to Movement Ground Drag option

Added configurable threshold for Grip on controllers

Moved Sharing button to main menu

Added confirm panels when toggling seated/standing position on Start & Lobby panels

Added a confirm of playing position on the first time going through a new profile

Fixed NPC labels showing when turned off in options

Fixed Grapple Hooks not working if cursors haven't been on

Improved hand clipping with shield on Goliath

Fixed not being able to enter training portal after Campaign 1

Extended VOIP drop-off distance

Fixed hub scenery not being visible when returning from training