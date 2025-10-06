 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20269494 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Titan Isles v1.0.35 hotfix is now live!

  • Fixed issue preventing some profiles from loading.

This also includes all the great new content and fixes for those who missed 1.0.33:

Big improvements and key fixes

  • Added New Game + (Harder enemies & chip values increased)

  • Fixed VOIP and progression issues when playing in cross-play (Between Quest and Steam)

  • Improved laser targeting (damage and accuracy) on Trident Titan Boss

  • Improved player damage detection when behind fog walls

  • Added content to the screens in the Clouds Edge bar

  • Added LCK tablet position options, improved performance and fixed various issues

  • Fixed an issue where some enemies could get stuck

Notable fixes and improvements

  • Fixed weapons disappearing when entering fog walls

  • Improved player height calibration

  • Added difficulty info to options panel

  • Fixed target counter in City Shootout Target Race

  • Adjusted cosmetic chip costs to balance around New Game + and currency collection increases

  • Fixed issues found when joining a game during the final Titan battle

  • Improved Blink weapon balancing and lock-on accuracy

  • Quest: Added toggle in Graphics options to enable rendering full eye buffer (for system video recordings)

  • Note: The following fixes were present on Steam v1.0.31 and now in Quest v1.0.33

  • Added Slippy and Grippy labels to Movement Ground Drag option

  • Added configurable threshold for Grip on controllers

  • Moved Sharing button to main menu

  • Added confirm panels when toggling seated/standing position on Start & Lobby panels

  • Added a confirm of playing position on the first time going through a new profile

  • Fixed NPC labels showing when turned off in options

  • Fixed Grapple Hooks not working if cursors haven't been on

  • Improved hand clipping with shield on Goliath

  • Fixed not being able to enter training portal after Campaign 1

  • Extended VOIP drop-off distance

  • Fixed hub scenery not being visible when returning from training

  • Fixed the 'A' character missing from keyboard

 

Many smaller fixes and minor improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1839681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link