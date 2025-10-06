Titan Isles v1.0.35 hotfix is now live!
Fixed issue preventing some profiles from loading.
This also includes all the great new content and fixes for those who missed 1.0.33:
Big improvements and key fixes
Added New Game + (Harder enemies & chip values increased)
Fixed VOIP and progression issues when playing in cross-play (Between Quest and Steam)
Improved laser targeting (damage and accuracy) on Trident Titan Boss
Improved player damage detection when behind fog walls
Added content to the screens in the Clouds Edge bar
Added LCK tablet position options, improved performance and fixed various issues
Fixed an issue where some enemies could get stuck
Notable fixes and improvements
Fixed weapons disappearing when entering fog walls
Improved player height calibration
Added difficulty info to options panel
Fixed target counter in City Shootout Target Race
Adjusted cosmetic chip costs to balance around New Game + and currency collection increases
Fixed issues found when joining a game during the final Titan battle
Improved Blink weapon balancing and lock-on accuracy
Quest: Added toggle in Graphics options to enable rendering full eye buffer (for system video recordings)
Note: The following fixes were present on Steam v1.0.31 and now in Quest v1.0.33
Added Slippy and Grippy labels to Movement Ground Drag option
Added configurable threshold for Grip on controllers
Moved Sharing button to main menu
Added confirm panels when toggling seated/standing position on Start & Lobby panels
Added a confirm of playing position on the first time going through a new profile
Fixed NPC labels showing when turned off in options
Fixed Grapple Hooks not working if cursors haven't been on
Improved hand clipping with shield on Goliath
Fixed not being able to enter training portal after Campaign 1
Extended VOIP drop-off distance
Fixed hub scenery not being visible when returning from training
Fixed the 'A' character missing from keyboard
Many smaller fixes and minor improvements
Changed files in this update