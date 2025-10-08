- Applied Unity's official patch for CVE-2025-59489, addressing a high-severity vulnerability in the Unity Runtime (versions 2017.1 and later) For full details, see Unity's security advisory: unity.com/security/sept-2025-01.
Notes
- This update rebuilds the game using the latest patched Unity Editor to ensure full protection across Windows and macOS releases.
- No gameplay changes or new features are included, this is a targeted security release.
- If you're playing via Steam, note that Valve has also deployed client side updates related to this issue.
Changed files in this update