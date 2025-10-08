 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20269474 Edited 8 October 2025 – 09:26:10 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
Security Fix
  • Applied Unity's official patch for CVE-2025-59489, addressing a high-severity vulnerability in the Unity Runtime (versions 2017.1 and later) For full details, see Unity's security advisory: unity.com/security/sept-2025-01.


Notes
  • This update rebuilds the game using the latest patched Unity Editor to ensure full protection across Windows and macOS releases.
  • No gameplay changes or new features are included, this is a targeted security release.
  • If you're playing via Steam, note that Valve has also deployed client side updates related to this issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569581
macOS Depot 1569582
Windows Steam Deck Depot 1569583
