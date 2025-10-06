 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20269367 Edited 6 October 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.16.Z - Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

We're excited to roll out our latest update, Version 0.2.16.Z! This patch brings new features, important gameplay adjustments, and a number of crucial bug fixes to improve your experience. Thank you for your continued feedback and support.

Here are the details of the update:

---

New Features

  1. Gain Insight from Combat:** Players will now earn "Insight" points for defeating monsters.

  2. Main Story Mode Selection:** A main story mode selection page has been added to the game.

  3. Focused Starting Experience:** All UI interactions are now disabled in the starting cave to streamline the tutorial process.

  4. Antique Treasures:** Players can now obtain valuable Antiques from opening treasure chests.

  5. UI Text Updates:** The text on several in-game buttons has been updated for clarity.


Changes & Adjustments

  1. Upgrade Visibility:The upgrade button will now be hidden when an item or skill is not eligible for an upgrade.

  2. World Join Verification:Adjustments have been made to the world-joining verification process.

  3. Skill Descriptions:The descriptions for "Cultivation Methods" (Mind Skills) have been revised.

  4. Map Icon Formatting:The text format for map icons has been updated.

  5. Animation Improvement:The pig's animation has been refined to reduce sliding.


Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where the UI would not reset correctly if the player died while casting a spell.

  2. Fixed a bug that prevented pigs from despawning after falling into water.

  3. Fixed a bug related to in-game invasions.

  4. Fixed an issue causing farmland puppets to incorrectly cancel their assigned tasks.

  5. Resolved a bug related to inventory interactions.

  6. Addressed a problem that was causing bosses to disappear during encounters.

