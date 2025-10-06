Version 0.2.16.Z - Patch Notes
Hello everyone,
We're excited to roll out our latest update, Version 0.2.16.Z! This patch brings new features, important gameplay adjustments, and a number of crucial bug fixes to improve your experience. Thank you for your continued feedback and support.
Here are the details of the update:
---
New Features
Gain Insight from Combat:** Players will now earn "Insight" points for defeating monsters.
Main Story Mode Selection:** A main story mode selection page has been added to the game.
Focused Starting Experience:** All UI interactions are now disabled in the starting cave to streamline the tutorial process.
Antique Treasures:** Players can now obtain valuable Antiques from opening treasure chests.
UI Text Updates:** The text on several in-game buttons has been updated for clarity.
Changes & Adjustments
Upgrade Visibility:The upgrade button will now be hidden when an item or skill is not eligible for an upgrade.
World Join Verification:Adjustments have been made to the world-joining verification process.
Skill Descriptions:The descriptions for "Cultivation Methods" (Mind Skills) have been revised.
Map Icon Formatting:The text format for map icons has been updated.
Animation Improvement:The pig's animation has been refined to reduce sliding.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the UI would not reset correctly if the player died while casting a spell.
Fixed a bug that prevented pigs from despawning after falling into water.
Fixed a bug related to in-game invasions.
Fixed an issue causing farmland puppets to incorrectly cancel their assigned tasks.
Resolved a bug related to inventory interactions.
Addressed a problem that was causing bosses to disappear during encounters.
