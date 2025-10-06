Version 0.2.16.Z - Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

We're excited to roll out our latest update, Version 0.2.16.Z! This patch brings new features, important gameplay adjustments, and a number of crucial bug fixes to improve your experience. Thank you for your continued feedback and support.

Here are the details of the update:

---

New Features

Gain Insight from Combat:** Players will now earn "Insight" points for defeating monsters. Main Story Mode Selection:** A main story mode selection page has been added to the game. Focused Starting Experience:** All UI interactions are now disabled in the starting cave to streamline the tutorial process. Antique Treasures:** Players can now obtain valuable Antiques from opening treasure chests. UI Text Updates:** The text on several in-game buttons has been updated for clarity.



Changes & Adjustments

Upgrade Visibility:The upgrade button will now be hidden when an item or skill is not eligible for an upgrade. World Join Verification:Adjustments have been made to the world-joining verification process. Skill Descriptions:The descriptions for "Cultivation Methods" (Mind Skills) have been revised. Map Icon Formatting:The text format for map icons has been updated. Animation Improvement:The pig's animation has been refined to reduce sliding.



Bug Fixes