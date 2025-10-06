The emote update is finally live and you get a second chest!

Should fix a bug that can make your cat disappear on auto start

Fixes the auto start toggle not working correctly

Removes the dragable area in the emote wheel

Adds a second chest, just for emojis (exchanges are WIP)

Adds emotes as their own category in the collection

Emotes now don't spawn if players are hidden

Fixes a bug if a player gets kicked that they are stuck in a join loop

Removes a Steam integration that should fix any inventories that showed 0 entries

Thank you all for your feedback again!