6 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

The emote update is finally live and you get a second chest!

  • Should fix a bug that can make your cat disappear on auto start

  • Fixes the auto start toggle not working correctly

  • Removes the dragable area in the emote wheel

  • Adds a second chest, just for emojis (exchanges are WIP)

  • Adds emotes as their own category in the collection

  • Emotes now don't spawn if players are hidden

  • Fixes a bug if a player gets kicked that they are stuck in a join loop

  • Removes a Steam integration that should fix any inventories that showed 0 entries

Thank you all for your feedback again!

