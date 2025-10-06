The emote update is finally live and you get a second chest!
Should fix a bug that can make your cat disappear on auto start
Fixes the auto start toggle not working correctly
Removes the dragable area in the emote wheel
Adds a second chest, just for emojis (exchanges are WIP)
Adds emotes as their own category in the collection
Emotes now don't spawn if players are hidden
Fixes a bug if a player gets kicked that they are stuck in a join loop
Removes a Steam integration that should fix any inventories that showed 0 entries
Thank you all for your feedback again!
