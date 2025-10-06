Hey everyone,



I've updated Art Shop Simulator to the latest version of the Unity engine to fix a recently discovered security issue.



Unity (the game engine that the game runs on) found a flaw that, in rare cases, could let harmful programs on a device interfere with Unity games. There’s no evidence anyone has used this exploit, but Unity and developers everywhere are updating to make sure players stay completely safe.



This update doesn’t change gameplay, it just keeps things secure and stable for everyone.



What you need to do:

Simply update to the newest version of the game.

No extra steps needed after that!



In regards to the upcoming major update, more information will be available soon. If you're curious, just check the roadmap. There are some hints there!



Regards,

Alex

Developer