6 October 2025 Build 20269282 Edited 6 October 2025 – 11:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone!

Just a quick update to fix the recent security vulnerability issue that may affect all Unity games built in the past few years.
The volunteers already have their own problems... they don't need any more vulnerability issues.

