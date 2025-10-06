Hi everyone!
Just a quick update to fix the recent security vulnerability issue that may affect all Unity games built in the past few years.
The volunteers already have their own problems... they don't need any more vulnerability issues.
Quick Unity fix
Update notes via Steam Community
