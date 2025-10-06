Hey folks,



We’re super excited to bring this October update your way because if you’re anything like us, you’re already cosying up under blankets, hot cuppa’s in hand, getting ready to deck your space out with pumpkins and scented candles!

So we thought, if we’re doing it in our homes, we better get our tiny aquarium’s looking good too! That’s why we’re bringing you our Halloween update now, so we can celebrate the season together. Here’s what you can look forward to:

1 new fish:

🦴The Magical Bone Fish (which is basically a swimming fish skeleton ahhhh scawy)



Creep it real with these 7 new Halloween decorations:

👻Ghost lantern

🕸️Cobweb tree

🩻Skeleton hand (see below)

🪦Tombstone

🧪Toxic vat

🧙Witch hat

🎃Jack-o-Lantern

We can’t wait to see your AAAAAH-quariums so be sure to share your creations with us and go trick or treating at each others tanks 👀

Best Witches,

- Can & Egon from the Lunheim Team



