Increased camera tilt at higher zoom levels (this is the first step, more improvement will come later).



Fixed movement controls in free camera mode when remapping WASD keys.



Added WSAD map movement on the Empire Map.



Reduced memory usage in the later stages of the game by up to 30%.



Optimized rendering of large numbers of models.



Optimized and compressed around a dozen building textures.



Fixed apple trees keeping fruit visible even after leaves fall in autumn.



Fixed honey and mead resources now correctly carried and transported.



Fixed orchard frustum issue, trees disappearing while still in view.



Fixed vineyards vanishing due to frustum culling, adjusted visibility checks for farms.



Fixed Insula III missing wall on the lowest LOD.



Temporarily disabled the health building radius highlight until the health system rework next week.



Adjusted Vegetable Farm entrance offset (affects only newly placed farms).



Adjusted entrance offsets for Saltworks, Honey Winery, Tavern, and Cake Shop.



Bridges now use longer segments.



In Creative Mode, production values now display correctly.



Fixed and updated trade data for multiple cities.



Added Chersonesus and corrected misplaced city name from Mediolanum to Rupella.



Fixed an issue where adding a health-related building sometimes caused an excessive grid highlight.



Hey everyone!Today’s update focuses on camera improvements, performance, and a batch of visual and gameplay fixes to make the experience smoother. I’m now shifting back to expanding the campaign, with new side quests and events coming in the next few days.And mark your calendars, on, ais planned, bringing new buildings, more campaign chapters, and additional events that will make Pompeii even more alive and dynamic.