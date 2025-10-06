Addressed a universal security issue reported by Unity.



Improved keyboard/gamepad initialization, which should eliminate various smaller/subtle bugs relating to controls.



Fixed and issue in the 4th dream that would cause the camera to shake/spin upon opening an closing the inventory too quick.



Adjusted the flashlight's running animation to be more in the center.



Adjusted the end message text to better reflect the updated plans for the full release.



Good evening,Today we're releasing a small security patch, which includes the following fixes:If you notice any new issues after this update, please let us know down in the comments!Good night,AD team