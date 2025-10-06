 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20269184 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good evening,

Today we're releasing a small security patch, which includes the following fixes:

  • Addressed a universal security issue reported by Unity.
  • Improved keyboard/gamepad initialization, which should eliminate various smaller/subtle bugs relating to controls.
  • Fixed and issue in the 4th dream that would cause the camera to shake/spin upon opening an closing the inventory too quick.
  • Adjusted the flashlight's running animation to be more in the center.
  • Adjusted the end message text to better reflect the updated plans for the full release.


If you notice any new issues after this update, please let us know down in the comments!

Good night,
AD team

