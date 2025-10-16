Dear all,

Thank you for enjoying “Marisa of Liartop Mountain.”

We are pleased to announce the following update has been implemented.

Version 1.0.5 update contents

Fixed an issue where the reward selection cursor would become inactive when opening the character sheet during level-up

（Simplified/Traditional Chinese）Changed the description text for Patchouli's Dice (Passive Resolution+)

If you notice any issues, please post them in the Steam bug report thread.

We hope you continue to enjoy “Marisa of Liartop Mountain”!