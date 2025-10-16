 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20269134
Dear all,

Thank you for enjoying “Marisa of Liartop Mountain.”

We are pleased to announce the following update has been implemented.

Version 1.0.5 update contents

Fixed an issue where the reward selection cursor would become inactive when opening the character sheet during level-up

（Simplified/Traditional Chinese）Changed the description text for Patchouli's Dice (Passive Resolution+)

If you notice any issues, please post them in the Steam bug report thread.

We hope you continue to enjoy “Marisa of Liartop Mountain”!

Changed files in this update

