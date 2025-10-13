We have today released an Update to address an issue. Please update your game before you continue playing.
Patch Notes
Fixed a security vulnerability identified by Unity, affecting games built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We have today released an Update to address an issue. Please update your game before you continue playing.
Patch Notes
Fixed a security vulnerability identified by Unity, affecting games built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update