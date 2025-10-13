 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20269132 Edited 13 October 2025 – 15:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have today released an Update to address an issue. Please update your game before you continue playing.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a security vulnerability identified by Unity, affecting games built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later.

Changed files in this update

