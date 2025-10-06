Hi everyone! We’re still alive!

First of all, we want to apologize to all the players who have had issues (for a long time) with the achievements not unlocking properly. (It drives me crazy too when I can’t 100% a game for reasons beyond my control.)

We don’t want to make excuses, we know the responsibility is 100% ours, but we think you deserve an explanation.

At Crimson Birds Studio, we’re a very small team, and right now we’re juggling the development of our games with other jobs (in some cases, up to two jobs each). Currently, we’re developing Blade and Madness, a super cool card-based roguelite, but it’s taking up 100% of our development time.

So, as you can imagine, we’ve barely had any time to fix things in MailPop.

We’ve finally wrapped up the remaining fixes for this latest build and, although MailPop will always be our baby and our first title on Steam, we’re afraid MailPop: International Spam will be the last major update the game receives (aside from bug fixes if needed, of course).

In this final version you’ll find:

New achievements

New animations between stages

New popups

A new endgame

New sounds and music

Difficulty balancing

And more hairy knuckles

We’re sure we could keep improving MailPop even more, but sometimes loving something also means knowing when to let it go =(

Huge thanks to everyone who kept reporting issues to us here — you’re amazing.

We hope to see you again in Blade and Madness (add it to your wishlist, it’s looking great!).

Big hugs to everyone, and watch out for that carpal tunnel!