 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20269018 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all, Tom here.

As you might have seen around the net recently, Unity has... well, had a bad week. Long story short, there has been a rare vulnerability discovered which has meant every game in Unity (since 2017) should be updated to patch it.

Yeah... fun time for all us devs! Anyway, long story short I've pushed out a patch for Upfall that includes the new version of the Unity DLLs so it should no longer be susceptible for this exploit. If you see Version 1.1 in the Credits screen you should be sorted!

While I was there I also added a tiny update to the Credits screen to include a bunch of testers for the game which was always supposed to be included, but slipped through the cracks.

Fingers crossed the update shouldn't break anything and you can now keep exploring the depths without any (additional) worries!

-Amicable Animal

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link