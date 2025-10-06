Hi all, Tom here.



As you might have seen around the net recently, Unity has... well, had a bad week. Long story short, there has been a rare vulnerability discovered which has meant every game in Unity (since 2017) should be updated to patch it.



Yeah... fun time for all us devs! Anyway, long story short I've pushed out a patch for Upfall that includes the new version of the Unity DLLs so it should no longer be susceptible for this exploit. If you see Version 1.1 in the Credits screen you should be sorted!



While I was there I also added a tiny update to the Credits screen to include a bunch of testers for the game which was always supposed to be included, but slipped through the cracks.



Fingers crossed the update shouldn't break anything and you can now keep exploring the depths without any (additional) worries!



-Amicable Animal