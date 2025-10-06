Spaceship range can now be increased. To do this, select any free spaceport and research the appropriate technology. Each technology has several levels.



- Geological Probe Engine: 2 levels, +50 range per level, maximum range of 400.

- Colony Ship Engine: 7 levels, +25 per level, max 300.

- Heavy Colony Ship Engine: 5 levels, +25 per level, max 300.

- Ark Engine: 2 levels, +50 per level, max 300.

- Descent Starship Engine: 3 levels, +50 per level, max 300.

- Cargo Starship Engine: 3 levels, +50 per level, max 300.

