Spaceship range can now be increased. To do this, select any free spaceport and research the appropriate technology. Each technology has several levels.
- Geological Probe Engine: 2 levels, +50 range per level, maximum range of 400.
- Colony Ship Engine: 7 levels, +25 per level, max 300.
- Heavy Colony Ship Engine: 5 levels, +25 per level, max 300.
- Ark Engine: 2 levels, +50 per level, max 300.
- Descent Starship Engine: 3 levels, +50 per level, max 300.
- Cargo Starship Engine: 3 levels, +50 per level, max 300.
Update from October 6th
