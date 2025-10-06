 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20268944 Edited 6 October 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Spaceship range can now be increased. To do this, select any free spaceport and research the appropriate technology. Each technology has several levels.

- Geological Probe Engine: 2 levels, +50 range per level, maximum range of 400.
- Colony Ship Engine: 7 levels, +25 per level, max 300.
- Heavy Colony Ship Engine: 5 levels, +25 per level, max 300.
- Ark Engine: 2 levels, +50 per level, max 300.
- Descent Starship Engine: 3 levels, +50 per level, max 300.
- Cargo Starship Engine: 3 levels, +50 per level, max 300.

