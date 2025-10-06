 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20268799 Edited 6 October 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Devlog

There was a report of a potential security concern regarding the Unity runtime. Unity has provided updates to solve this potential issue.
- I have incorporated these changes and everything should be fine now.

Additionally I have solved the bugs that were reported by Derachi in the Steam Discussions.
These are:
- Ship Management button didn't work during rewards.
- Typo after the first Boss, when playing with Alexander.
- Buy and sell prices of minerals are now properly displayed in the shop. (And the reputation effect on these prices now works as intended)

If you find bugs, problems, typos, or just want to share some ideas, I'm happy to hear from you in the Steam Discussions or in my Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cebYdXjhaV

Additional fixes:
- Steam Achievements now work properly.

Changed files in this update

