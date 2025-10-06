 Skip to content
Major 6 October 2025
Hi folks,

After about 15 months in early access, the moment has finally come to open the floodgates. Erannorth Renaissance officially leaves early access today, and we are ready for the next leg of our journey. As I’ve mentioned before, this is just a milestone in our development, and progress will continue as always, with more stories, side quests, enemies, and character customization options coming in the months ahead. Your old characters will work fine, and your demo characters will too. But if it’s been a long time since you last played, I recommend starting fresh and enjoying all the latest additions.

If you’re on the fence about whether this game is for you, there’s a free demo with minimal restrictions that you can play and keep for as long as you like.

Thank you all so much for being part of this amazing journey! We’ll talk more about what’s to come after the release dust settles and the inevitable cycle of hotfixes that always follows!

