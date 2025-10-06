BugFix04 (06.10.2025)



Gameplay

• Optimized background processes.

• Now there are 15 minutes (real) to ship the container to the truck, after which the truck leaves empty and a $50 fine is deducted, if there is less money in the account, the balance is deducted.

• Auto scanners:

• The autoscanner for the first path becomes available for purchase when you open the 3rd level of the terminal and purchase 3 extensions.

• An autoscanner for the second path becomes available for purchase after the opening of the 5th level of the terminal.

• The "emergency respawn" function of containers has been adjusted.



Interface

• Fixed the display of "Game Time" hints.

• Fixed in-game time display.



Optimization and bugfixes

• Minor bugs have been fixed.

• Improved stability.



SteamDeck support will also be added in upcoming updates.



Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!



Tikam