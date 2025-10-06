 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20268685
Update notes via Steam Community
BugFix04 (06.10.2025)

Gameplay
• Optimized background processes.
• Now there are 15 minutes (real) to ship the container to the truck, after which the truck leaves empty and a $50 fine is deducted, if there is less money in the account, the balance is deducted.
• Auto scanners:
• The autoscanner for the first path becomes available for purchase when you open the 3rd level of the terminal and purchase 3 extensions.
• An autoscanner for the second path becomes available for purchase after the opening of the 5th level of the terminal.
• The "emergency respawn" function of containers has been adjusted.

Interface
• Fixed the display of "Game Time" hints.
• Fixed in-game time display.

Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.

SteamDeck support will also be added in upcoming updates.

Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!

Tikam

