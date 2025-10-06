 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20268497 Edited 6 October 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patched the UnityPlayer.dll file following the reveal of a security flaw found within the Unity engine.

See more here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Changed files in this update

Hotel R'n'R Base Content Depot 1011291
Developer Comp Depot 1011292
