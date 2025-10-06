Patched the UnityPlayer.dll file following the reveal of a security flaw found within the Unity engine.
See more here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
Unity security update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Hotel R'n'R Base Content Depot 1011291
- Loading history…
Developer Comp Depot 1011292
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update