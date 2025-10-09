 Skip to content
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20268475 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Dust Raiders v1.3.0 – Enemy Vehicles Are Now Yours!

Wasteland warriors,
This update changes the game in a big way. The vehicles you once feared on the battlefield are now at your command!

New Playable Vehicles:
Rusher, Storm Rusher, Spiker, Hellspiker, Buggy, War Buggy, Cutter, Doom Cutter, Tractor, Heavy Tractor, Monster, and Iron Monster.
Take control of these once-enemy machines and dominate the desert with their unique power and style.

World Expansion:
Over 50 new events have been added to the game world, bringing more chaos, danger, and surprises to your raids.

Workshop Overhaul:
Vehicle offers in Workshops have been completely reworked – expect better pools, smoother progressions, and more meaningful rotations as you expand your collection.

Gear up, raiders – it’s time to ride the machines you used to destroy.
See you in the dust! 💀🔥

Changed files in this update

