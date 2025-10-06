Fixes
- Star upgrades: Fixed the sudden "downgrade" on Pulsars when reaching level 7 + Rebalanced the star powers to get a better evolution curve.
- Reboot & Market reset: Added a reset of any invested funds in the Galactic Market upon reboot - along with a confirm panel to make sure you don't forget about them :)
- Blueprints: Now, if you've placed a blueprint but put stars completely outside the indicated spots, the blueprint will be removed and refunded.
- Load optimisation: Loading levels (in particular large ones) should be faster :)
- Misc: Other small fixes in UI (especially for French version)
Changed files in this update