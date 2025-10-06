 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20268404 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Small update to improve some backend systems.

Changelog

  • Updated Unity version

Ndemic Creations

