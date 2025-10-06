

Hello, artists!

We appreciate your patience.

We are releasing an update to address several issues, as outlined below.

Additionally, due to unintended methods identified in clearing Score Attack mode, we have made extensive adjustments affecting overall game balance. As a result, all Score Attack records will be reset on October 10.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.





Added a safety feature that unlocks any modules, plugins, or other items used in a preset when the preset is loaded, if they have not been unlocked already.

Added estimated impact points of AoE Grenade on the minimap.

Adjusted the performance of various shots.

- Homing Shot: Slightly reduced emitter load (improving firing rate).

- Railgun: Slightly increased damage and increased emitter load (reducing firing rate).

- Missile: Increased emitter load (reducing firing rate).

- Burst: Reduced damage, slightly increased energy consumption, adjusted projectile speed and homing performance to improve usability at close range.

- Grenade: Slightly increased damage.

- Paradox: Increased homing drift (reducing accuracy).

- AoE Grenade: Reduced damage and slightly decreased heat generation.

- Gravity Shot: Adjusted to be effective against explosive shots.

- Piercing Shot: Increased energy consumption and heat generation.

- Explosive Shot: Adjusted effective radius and minimum damage dealt.



Adjusted the tendencies of the CPUs in Grand Prix [6-3].



Adjusted the performance of the Gatling-type barrel.



Applied a slight delay to the reduction in usage load when the effective angle of detonators changes.



Applied homing ability to the Kick and improved its accuracy.



Changed the control of pitch angle while airborne to be determined by the unit’s weight instead of its turning capabilities.



Reworked the overall ground interaction system to improve handling over uneven terrain.



Adjusted the turning speed of the module that faces locked-on targets to be determined by the drive speed (improving accuracy).



Holding down the detonator key no longer causes ground-based legs to perform continuous jumps.



Adjusted the number of poles in multiple corners in a row in Ocean (Day) stage.



Removed poles from the Ocean, Wilderness, and Plains stages during battle mode.



Removed collision handling for guardrails in the Plains course.



Added objects on the surface of the Moon.



Reduced underwater drag.



Slightly increased the maximum weight of the four-legged type lower frame and improved the ability to jump forward.

