 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20268345 Edited 6 October 2025 – 10:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Added a new car - Rugatti
  • Engine update
  • Small physics/handling tweaks
  • Made AI steering smoother
  • Added traffic cars LODs
  • Fixed cars jittering in place
  • Fixed AI driving in wrong direction off road sometimes
  • Fixed AI steering back and forth
  • Fixed Updog wiper position
  • Fixed pixel lighting on Windows and Linux

Changed files in this update

Windows Getaway Storm Content Depot 1215951
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1215952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link