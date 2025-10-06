- Added a new car - Rugatti
- Engine update
- Small physics/handling tweaks
- Made AI steering smoother
- Added traffic cars LODs
- Fixed cars jittering in place
- Fixed AI driving in wrong direction off road sometimes
- Fixed AI steering back and forth
- Fixed Updog wiper position
- Fixed pixel lighting on Windows and Linux
