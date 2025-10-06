 Skip to content
Major 6 October 2025 Build 20268310 Edited 6 October 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Support for Unity security updates

UI overhaul to accommodate increased functionality

  • A menu for adjusting the display has been added.
  • You can now select the screen color theme.

Added animation speed adjustment

  • Slow down to check the condition of moving objects and colliders.
  • Pause at any time to check from various angles.

Supports VRMA loading with VRM 1.0

  • Play your own animations.
  • Updated to the UniVRM custom version, which fixes display issues.

Added emission color change in material editing

  • You can add glowing patterns to your avatar's clothes and add lights to their eyes.
  • The appearance of emission will change depending on the lighting in the scene.

Added scene lighting and bloom adjustments

  • For checking the effect of setting glowing objects with emission colors.

Added UI scale function

  • You can make the UI smaller to make the most of a large screen, or enlarge it if the text is difficult to read.

Easier viewpoint adjustment

  • Modified model rotation to make it more intuitive and added front reset.

Added First person offset adjustment to VRoid Setting

  • Adjusts the viewpoint depth position when using first-person.

Changed files in this update

