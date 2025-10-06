Support for Unity security updates
UI overhaul to accommodate increased functionality
- A menu for adjusting the display has been added.
- You can now select the screen color theme.
Added animation speed adjustment
- Slow down to check the condition of moving objects and colliders.
- Pause at any time to check from various angles.
Supports VRMA loading with VRM 1.0
- Play your own animations.
- Updated to the UniVRM custom version, which fixes display issues.
Added emission color change in material editing
- You can add glowing patterns to your avatar's clothes and add lights to their eyes.
- The appearance of emission will change depending on the lighting in the scene.
Added scene lighting and bloom adjustments
- For checking the effect of setting glowing objects with emission colors.
Added UI scale function
- You can make the UI smaller to make the most of a large screen, or enlarge it if the text is difficult to read.
Easier viewpoint adjustment
- Modified model rotation to make it more intuitive and added front reset.
Added First person offset adjustment to VRoid Setting
- Adjusts the viewpoint depth position when using first-person.
Changed files in this update