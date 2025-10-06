Probably some of you heard about the security vulnerability within Unity that has been spotted during the weekend. While there is currently no clear impact on our users, we got right on top of the situation and released a new update to address the potential issue.

Please update GameStonk Simulator Demo or the main app if you have access, as well as other games built using Unity in your library as soon as possible to stay protected.

As always, our priority will be on keeping our games safe and enjoyable for everyone.

See you soon on 20 October!