6 October 2025 Build 20268285 Edited 6 October 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Two days ago we received word from Unity about a security issue targeting Windows and Mac. This update contains a patch to fix this. In case you want to know more: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Cheers,
Mikel & Ramon

