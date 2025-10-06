 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20268131
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Smaller career 5, 5, 10, 15, 15 laps to 5, 5, 10, 10, 10, 10 laps.
2. Improved spawn wrong car class.
3. Improved set incorrect car color map in career mode.
4. Menu navigation to correct menu after return from race event.
5. Improved ghost car positioning on Ocean City city track.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3012261
Linux 64-bit Depot 3012262
