1. Smaller career 5, 5, 10, 15, 15 laps to 5, 5, 10, 10, 10, 10 laps.
2. Improved spawn wrong car class.
3. Improved set incorrect car color map in career mode.
4. Menu navigation to correct menu after return from race event.
5. Improved ghost car positioning on Ocean City city track.
Improved career and small fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
