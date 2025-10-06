 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20268082 Edited 6 October 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

We've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
You need to restart Steam to get it.

  • This fix a potential security breach found in the engine that we use (Unity). It should have no impact on your gameplay & savefiles.


For people playing multiplayer make sure everyone has the same version, if in doubt restart Steam.



Stay in the loop


As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :


See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games


