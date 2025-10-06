 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20268008 Edited 6 October 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It took a while due to me having issues with the windows build. Mainly this boiled down to the 32bit compilation giving me trouble. This resulted in the game being 64bit only on all platforms (standard on Linux already).

I also had some new features backed up during the windows build issues so here they are.

- Monster loot will now be spread out around the point of death. No more bags
- Player will now bleed if health is low. Lower health means heavier bleeding
- Monsters can now drop potions which will last until the next level.
- Monster pathing is now good. They will find you and should not get stuck.

Everything is tested by me. There might be bugs. Please reach out if you have any issues. I'd rather keep a steady trickle of releases and updates for the game rather then it going completely stale. But since there's not a massive player base (I assume), this comes at the cost of the occasional bug sneaking through.

Changed files in this update

Windows BreakHack Windows Depot 931041
  • Loading history…
Linux BreakHack Linux Depot 931042
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link