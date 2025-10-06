It took a while due to me having issues with the windows build. Mainly this boiled down to the 32bit compilation giving me trouble. This resulted in the game being 64bit only on all platforms (standard on Linux already).



I also had some new features backed up during the windows build issues so here they are.



- Monster loot will now be spread out around the point of death. No more bags

- Player will now bleed if health is low. Lower health means heavier bleeding

- Monsters can now drop potions which will last until the next level.

- Monster pathing is now good. They will find you and should not get stuck.



Everything is tested by me. There might be bugs. Please reach out if you have any issues. I'd rather keep a steady trickle of releases and updates for the game rather then it going completely stale. But since there's not a massive player base (I assume), this comes at the cost of the occasional bug sneaking through.