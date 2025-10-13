 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20268005 Edited 13 October 2025 – 15:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Cross-matching between Switch and Steam versions implemented
→ Online battles between Switch and Steam versions are now possible.
Daily gacha pull limit removed
→ The previous version's daily limit of 3 pulls has been removed.
You can now pull as many times as you've collected gacha gauge by playing the game.
10 new types of Special Bonuses added to results
Adjusted Special Bonus points in Results (3-round matches only)
→ Changed Special Bonus points for 3-round matches: “1st Bonus: 30 → 20”, “2nd Bonus: 50 → 30”.
Added COM opponents to Random Matches
→ You can now play against COM opponents while waiting in Random Matches.
Added COM opponents to Practice Mode
→ Added a mode with COM opponents in Practice Mode.
Implemented a crown icon on the room icon of the previous 1st place player
→ If you take 1st place in a Random Match or Share Play session, a crown will now appear on your room icon during your next session.
※ The crown disappears if the Share Play session is dissolved.
※ The crown disappears upon restarting the game.
UI changes accompanying new features
→ Some UI adjustments and additions were made to accommodate this update.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3273301
