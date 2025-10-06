 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20267953 Edited 6 October 2025 – 11:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated Unity engine version to address urgent security vulnerability

Changed files in this update

