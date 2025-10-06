Hi!You’ve all seen the title, we don’t need to tell you much else: CARIMARA - Beneath the forlorn limbs is out now!If it’s your first time here, just a reminder: it’s a short quiet horror tale of ghosts, goblins, and the anxiety of asking too much. You’re a fragile, poor, mute little Carimara tasked with handling a “ghost problem” in a weird house with weird inhabitants. Be curious, be brave – and good luck.We don’t want to keep you here for much longer, but you can also check out the launch trailer for the game to get yourself in the right mood:Ok, now you’re truly ready! Thank you so much for your patience and your excitement for CARIMARA. We’ve been waiting for you and we hope you’ll love our little story full of heart, soul and love for Normandy folklore!