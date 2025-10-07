 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20267730 Edited 7 October 2025 – 14:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks,

We are patching the game to address the Unity issue that was recently discovered which involved re-compiling the game with the latest Unity Editor.

For more info you can check the unity report https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

--
Konafa

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3167971
  • Loading history…
