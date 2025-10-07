Hey folks,
We are patching the game to address the Unity issue that was recently discovered which involved re-compiling the game with the latest Unity Editor.
For more info you can check the unity report https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
--
Konafa
Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3167971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update