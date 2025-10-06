• Your roommate can now walk at your speed and by your side!

• You can now talk to NPCs even without looking directly at them!

• Car travel menu is now always visible

• The supermarket in the Neighborhood is preparing for its opening

• The Neighborhood has been redesigned with improved visuals and layout!

• New areas added to the Neighborhood: a plaza, a skate zone, sports courts, and a playground

• Minor fixes and improvements