6 October 2025 Build 20267652 Edited 6 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Your roommate can now walk at your speed and by your side!
• You can now talk to NPCs even without looking directly at them!
• Car travel menu is now always visible
• The supermarket in the Neighborhood is preparing for its opening
• The Neighborhood has been redesigned with improved visuals and layout!
• New areas added to the Neighborhood: a plaza, a skate zone, sports courts, and a playground
• Minor fixes and improvements

