• Your roommate can now walk at your speed and by your side!
• You can now talk to NPCs even without looking directly at them!
• Car travel menu is now always visible
• The supermarket in the Neighborhood is preparing for its opening
• The Neighborhood has been redesigned with improved visuals and layout!
• New areas added to the Neighborhood: a plaza, a skate zone, sports courts, and a playground
• Minor fixes and improvements
AI Roommate v4.5.5 – Release Notes 🏘️
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update