6 October 2025 Build 20267603 Edited 6 October 2025 – 09:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Notes: Version 3.05 (EA) - Nine-Tails Transformation Now Available

1.Added Metamorphosis Transformation System - Consume a small amount of Mana or Stamina to temporarily transform into a Nine-Tails.

2.Added Running Animations - Nine-Tails and other characters now have running animations.

3.Fixed Map Bug - Resolved an issue where terrain floors could extend beyond the scene boundaries.

4.Various Bug Fixes & Improvements - Fixed multiple minor bugs and improved some system descriptions.

PS: Players can currently transform freely in sect and city areas (not available in wilderness). Future updates will expand the metamorphosis system with more variety and scenarios, such as:

Gate guards causing trouble

Transformation during combat

Additional races, especially demons and monsters

This marks a solid foundation for the shape-shifting system!

