Update Notes: Version 3.05 (EA) - Nine-Tails Transformation Now Available



1.Added Metamorphosis Transformation System - Consume a small amount of Mana or Stamina to temporarily transform into a Nine-Tails.



2.Added Running Animations - Nine-Tails and other characters now have running animations.



3.Fixed Map Bug - Resolved an issue where terrain floors could extend beyond the scene boundaries.



4.Various Bug Fixes & Improvements - Fixed multiple minor bugs and improved some system descriptions.



PS: Players can currently transform freely in sect and city areas (not available in wilderness). Future updates will expand the metamorphosis system with more variety and scenarios, such as:



Gate guards causing trouble



Transformation during combat



Additional races, especially demons and monsters



This marks a solid foundation for the shape-shifting system!