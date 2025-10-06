Update Notes: Version 3.05 (EA) - Nine-Tails Transformation Now Available
1.Added Metamorphosis Transformation System - Consume a small amount of Mana or Stamina to temporarily transform into a Nine-Tails.
2.Added Running Animations - Nine-Tails and other characters now have running animations.
3.Fixed Map Bug - Resolved an issue where terrain floors could extend beyond the scene boundaries.
4.Various Bug Fixes & Improvements - Fixed multiple minor bugs and improved some system descriptions.
PS: Players can currently transform freely in sect and city areas (not available in wilderness). Future updates will expand the metamorphosis system with more variety and scenarios, such as:
Gate guards causing trouble
Transformation during combat
Additional races, especially demons and monsters
This marks a solid foundation for the shape-shifting system!
Update Notes: Version 3.05 (EA) - Nine-Tails Transformation Now Available
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update