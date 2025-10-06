 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20267392
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Builders!

A security vulnerability affecting our Unity version has recently been identified.

As a precaution and to keep you safe, we have updated the version to avoid future problems.

Thanks for your understanding

Changed files in this update

Depot 2827681
