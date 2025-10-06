Hello Builders!
A security vulnerability affecting our Unity version has recently been identified.
As a precaution and to keep you safe, we have updated the version to avoid future problems.
Thanks for your understanding
Hotfix - Unity security issue
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update