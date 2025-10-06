 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20267345 Edited 6 October 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's getting hot! This update adds super fire mana spaces. Once the dragon enters such a space the super fire mana power is unleashed. This means spitting five fireballs instead of just one! But be careful: After you used a super mana power space it will fly away and can no longer be used. Activate it in the right moment!

Changed files in this update

Windows Draginsanity Content Depot 1290101
