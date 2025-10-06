 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20267343 Edited 6 October 2025 – 10:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released a small hotfix addressing a crash that could occur for some players when loading a save game.

If you experience any issues after updating, please verify the integrity of your game files through Steam to ensure everything is installed correctly.

Changelog

  • Fixed a crash when loading a save game


Team Misc Games

Changed files in this update

