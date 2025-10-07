 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20267330 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch addresses the recent security vulnerabilty by Unity.

But I figured, what else can I throw in there? So — after 3 years — the dirt bases now line up seamlessly!

Changed files in this update

Windows Cloud Gardens Windows Depot 1372321
macOS Cloud Gardens macOS Depot 1372322
