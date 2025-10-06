A new boss has awakened: the Desert Scorpion King. A new pet has been added, the pet management system has been improved, and the ancient engineers' machines are now more rewarding to use.



Get Wild Terra 2 and packs:

https://wildterra2.com/

Thank you very much for your activity, feedback, and support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

Changelog for Update 2.3.391:

Changes and improvements:

- A new boss has been added to the Southern region: the Giant Scorpion "Desert King".

- A new pet, the "Gem-Eater", has been added, providing special bonuses to Jewelcrafting.

- The journal has been updated with information on new creatures and the Ancient Swarm.

- The distance at which a summoned pet is considered to be standing next to the character has been increased; this distance is further extended when the pet is in "At a Distance" mode.

- The Health/Stamina, Hunger, and Pet panels have been separated and can now be moved independently on the screen.

- When a pet is at max level, the experience bar on the Pet panel will be hidden.

- Construction recipes for some Ancient Engineers' machines have been changed.

- +5 additional slots have been added to Ancient Engineers' machines (except the Water Pump).

- All production recipes in Ancient Engineers' machines have been overhauled — production is now more profitable and much faster.

- Stack size for "Gilded Steel Thread" has been increased to 25.

- Cargo hold of the Merchant Ship has been increased by 10 slots, and the Explorer Ship by 5 slots.

- A new "Scrolls" category has been added to the Witchcraft crafting window.

- The base-level "Belt of the Ancient Swarm" is now tradable and sellable.

- Essence can now be obtained from the "Ancient Swarm Larva" pet.

- The "Campfire with Cauldron" building now provides the "Warmth" effect.

- The "Crusader's Cloak" can now be dismantled for materials so it no longer needs to occupy inventory space.

- Chitin drops from monsters have been reduced by 30%.

- Behavior of the boss "Swarm Coordinator 'Hollow'" in Brongard Fort has been adjusted.

- Fixed a bug where the summoned "Ancient Swarm Larva" pet would push the player.

- In the daily quest "Cherry Orchard", the beer "Cherry Cry" has been replaced with "Dark Unfiltered Beer".

- Fixed an issue with the upgrade materials for the "Shrine of Life of the Ancient Swarm".