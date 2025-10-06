Hello everyone!

It’s been a while since the last update, and there are a few reasons for that.

First of all, part of August was spent preparing for participation at Gamescom 2025.





In short, it was an amazing trip. I had the chance to meet many interesting people, attend a lot of events, learn new things, and just have a great time away from development. After the trip, it took me about a week and a half to get back into the workflow, so it took some time before I could dive into development again.

The important part:

There are 3 major reasons why the next patch took longer to release. All of them were planned and are essential components of the project. Here’s why:

1. Runtime Performance Optimization

This was a massive task that required a lot of time and effort.

Many of you already know how important optimization is for me. One of my main goals is to ensure that the game is accessible and runs well on a wide range of hardware.

Since the project isn’t finished yet, I always try to leave a performance margin for future content as there will be plenty of that. For years I’ve wanted to build a toolset for automatic optimization, so that any new content (official or modded) won’t have a severe impact on performance.

2. Procedural Dismemberment

Long-time followers know the game has had dismemberment for a while. But the old implementation was clunky and required manual character preparation before it could work.

Now, unlike before, the new system is fully procedural. It no longer requires special rules or effort when creating clothing or other equipment. This makes adding new outfits and gear much easier.

3. New Inventory System + Extended Character Customization

Another huge task that took a lot of rework.

The new system massively expands customization possibilities. Characters now support over 25 customization slots, including different armor types.

Along with the new system, the number of available items grew from 45 to 250 (just clothing items alone!).

Why all this matters?

In the long term, this opens the door for UGC (user-generated content). Players will be able to create their own outfits, gear, weapons, and more. Thanks to these technical improvements, integrating new content, both official and community-made, will require far less manual work.

Fixes

GAMEPLAY

Fixed incorrect sounds on boats.

Fixed weapon attachment synchronization bug.

Fixed doors not opening correctly.

Fixed ambient sounds during day/night transitions.

Outland mode time now syncs with server time.

Fixed several visual bugs.

Fixed melee combat animations.

Fixed incorrect footstep sound positioning.

Fixed grenade throwing inconsistencies.

Fixed gear display on dead characters.

Many other small fixes and improvements.

Improvements

OPTIMIZATION

Significant performance improvements across all systems.

Reduced load on both CPU and RAM.

AI / BOTS

Bot accuracy tweaked for more realism.

Bots now react to gunfire and experience suppression from return fire.

Fixed cases where bots spawned on rooftops.

OTHER

Improved melee system.

Brought back the quick kick (middle mouse button), which can also break doors.

Increased clothing/equipment items from 45 to 250.

Outland Mode

Recently I made a short video explaining the Outland mode. This is one of the core gameplay loops, where players need to capture territories to accumulate resources and complete contracts to earn money.

Conclusion

The project is still in open alpha, essentially a technical demo for now, but steadily moving towards beta. The beta version will feature the complete set of core systems and finished gameplay loops.

A huge thank you to everyone who continues to support the project, your support means a lot.

-Dev