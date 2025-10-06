- If you Ctrl+Left Click on a component there are 3 or more of, the component will be automatically upgraded if there is an empty upgrade slot.

- Added tooltips to the monsters on the screen to see each monsters max hp

- Current shield added that destroys any one enemy and is deactivated

- Start wave text is now grayed out when not active

- Changed layout of wave select screen

- Added new icons for unlocking bottom and top weapon slots



Bug Fixes

- Weapon graphic was slightly offset to the right

- Fixed text overlapping on the mutation screen

- Explosion mutation name was fixed