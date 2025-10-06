- If you Ctrl+Left Click on a component there are 3 or more of, the component will be automatically upgraded if there is an empty upgrade slot.
- Added tooltips to the monsters on the screen to see each monsters max hp
- Current shield added that destroys any one enemy and is deactivated
- Start wave text is now grayed out when not active
- Changed layout of wave select screen
- Added new icons for unlocking bottom and top weapon slots
Bug Fixes
- Weapon graphic was slightly offset to the right
- Fixed text overlapping on the mutation screen
- Explosion mutation name was fixed
Playtest 0.8.9
