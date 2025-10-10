We’ve pushed a few updates over the last weeks, here’s an overview:

⚙️Update that fixes a recently discovered Unity security vulnerability (more info).

⚙️Hotfix 0.12.4.5923 – improved multiplayer stability and reduced the chance of players getting stuck in portals in the Astral Riftlands.

⚙️Hotfix 0.12.2.5817 – fixed multiple issues that prevented matchmaking from working correctly and several cases that could cause save files to become corrupted.

You can also reach out to us on Discord if you have any questions or encounter an issue that isn’t covered in the recent hotfixes.

BOLT BLASTER OUT