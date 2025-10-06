 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20267101 Edited 6 October 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New scenarios and achievements have been added to the main game.

This feature unlocks after your first clear, but you can also set the game to “Cleared” directly from the title screen.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3187771
Windows Linux Simplified Chinese Depot 3187772
Windows Linux Russian Depot 3187773
Windows Linux Japanese Depot 3187774
