 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20267036 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is just a small hotfix to fix a security vulnerability of the unity engine:

- Updated unity version to 6000.0.58f2 to fix CVE-2025-59489

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2356782
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2356783
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2356784
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link